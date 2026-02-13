UEFA Nations League: Azerbaijan's opponents determined

13 February 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The draw for the 2026/2027 season of the UEFA Nations League has taken place in Brussels, Belgium, AzerNEWS reports.

Following the draw, the opponents of the Azerbaijan national team, which will compete in League D, have been confirmed.

Seeded in Pot 1, Azerbaijan has been placed in Group 2, where it will face the national teams of Lithuania and Liechtenstein.

The new UEFA Nations League season is set to kick off in September 2026, marking the beginning of another exciting chapter in European international football.

The UEFA Nations League is an international football competition played by the senior men's national teams of the member associations of UEFA, the sport's European governing body.

The first tournament began in September 2018. The competition replaces the international friendly matches previously played on the FIFA International Match Calendar, with European national teams engaging in more frequent competitive matches against other European national teams of comparable level

The 2026–27 UEFA Nations League will be the fifth season of the UEFA Nations League.

The competition will run from September to November 2026 (league phase), March 2027 (League A quarter-finals, and League A/B and B/C play-offs), June 2027 (Nations League Finals) and March 2028 (League C/D play-offs).

Recall that Portugal is the defending champion, having won the 2025 finals.