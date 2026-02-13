Azerbaijani, Armenian civil society launch bilateral ‘Peace Bridge’ roundtable in Armenia [VIDEO]

13 February 2026 14:16 (UTC+04:00)

A bilateral roundtable bringing together civil society representatives from Azerbaijan and Armenia has commenced in Armenia as part of the “Peace Bridge” initiative, AzerNEWS reports.

Alongside the core participants of the program, the discussions will include a wider group of stakeholders from both countries, fostering broader dialogue and engagement.

Earlier today, the Azerbaijani delegation arrived in Armenia via a delimited and demarcated section of the land border, completing all necessary procedures. Officials described the visit as a significant practical step toward enhancing trust and cooperation between the two nations.

During the roundtable, participants from both sides will examine processes emerging from the peace agenda agreed at the Washington Summit on August 8, 2025.

Sessions will focus on several key topics, including the development of a regional security framework, the economic and societal benefits of peace, public perceptions of intersocietal relations, prospects for economic collaboration, and the critical role of civil society in promoting mutual understanding and confidence-building.