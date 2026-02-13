Russia to begin talks with Armenia on restoring railway links connecting Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Iran

13 February 2026 14:02 (UTC+04:00)

Russia has decided to begin negotiations with Armenia on the restoration of two railway sections that would reconnect Armenia’s rail network with the railway systems of Azerbaijan and Türkiye, opening new regional transport routes, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking to journalists, Overchuk stated that the decision was taken at the request of the Armenian side. According to him, the planned works concern railway sections near the Armenian village of Yeraskh, which would link up with Azerbaijani railways, and near the settlement of Akhuryan, connecting Armenia to Türkiye’s railway network.

The total length of the railway segments to be restored is estimated at approximately 1.6 kilometers and 12.4 kilometers. Overchuk said that upcoming negotiations between Moscow and Yerevan will focus on determining the technical, financial, and other practical aspects of implementing the project.

He noted that restoring these railway lines would allow Russia to establish direct rail connections with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, as well as with Türkiye and Iran. According to Overchuk, this would give Russia rail access to Mediterranean ports via Nakhchivan and Türkiye, and to ports in the Persian Gulf and the Indian Ocean through Iran.

Overchuk stressed that Russia continues to work toward unblocking economic and transport links in the South Caucasus, including the restoration of previously destroyed infrastructure. “Strengthening transport and logistics links in the Caucasus is of critical importance for the peoples of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, Iran, Türkiye and Russia in terms of peace, stability and economic well-being,” he said, expressing hope for constructive regional cooperation.

The deputy prime minister also recalled that last year, for the first time since 1991, railway traffic between Russia and Armenia was restored through the territories of Azerbaijan and Georgia. He said the reopening of this route created more competitive conditions for Russian exports to reach foreign markets and contributed to the expansion of mutual trade.