Russian forces suffer heavy losses as Ukraine updates battlefield toll [PHOTO]
Ukraine’s Armed Forces have released updated figures on Russian military losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, reporting continued heavy attrition across personnel, equipment, and weapons systems, AzerNEWS reports.
According to data published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to February 13, 2026, Russian forces have suffered approximately 1,250,950 personnel losses, including about 800 over the past day.
The cumulative losses also include:
-
435 aircraft
-
347 helicopters
-
11,667 tanks
-
24,028 armored combat vehicles
-
37,254 artillery systems
-
1,642 multiple launch rocket systems
-
1,300 air defense systems
-
133,392 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles
-
4,286 cruise missiles
-
28 ships and boats
-
2 submarines
-
78,268 vehicles and fuel tanks
-
4,070 units of special equipment
In addition, the Ukrainian military reported significant Russian equipment losses over the past 24 hours alone. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces destroyed:
-
5 tanks
-
3 armored combat vehicles
-
41 artillery systems
-
1 air defense missile system
-
1 heavy machine gun system
-
1,239 unmanned aerial vehicles
-
16 cruise missiles
-
127 trucks and fuel vehicles
The General Staff noted that the figures are being уточнені (clarified) as combat operations continue and stressed that the data reflects confirmed losses based on operational reports from the battlefield.
The latest update underscores the sustained intensity of fighting and the growing toll on Russian military capabilities as the war enters its fourth year.
