Russian forces suffer heavy losses as Ukraine updates battlefield toll [PHOTO]

13 February 2026 14:53 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have released updated figures on Russian military losses since the start of the full-scale invasion, reporting continued heavy attrition across personnel, equipment, and weapons systems, AzerNEWS reports.

According to data published by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, from February 24, 2022, to February 13, 2026, Russian forces have suffered approximately 1,250,950 personnel losses, including about 800 over the past day.

The cumulative losses also include:

435 aircraft

347 helicopters

11,667 tanks

24,028 armored combat vehicles

37,254 artillery systems

1,642 multiple launch rocket systems

1,300 air defense systems

133,392 operational-tactical unmanned aerial vehicles

4,286 cruise missiles

28 ships and boats

2 submarines

78,268 vehicles and fuel tanks

4,070 units of special equipment

In addition, the Ukrainian military reported significant Russian equipment losses over the past 24 hours alone. According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces destroyed:

5 tanks

3 armored combat vehicles

41 artillery systems

1 air defense missile system

1 heavy machine gun system

1,239 unmanned aerial vehicles

16 cruise missiles

127 trucks and fuel vehicles

The General Staff noted that the figures are being уточнені (clarified) as combat operations continue and stressed that the data reflects confirmed losses based on operational reports from the battlefield.

The latest update underscores the sustained intensity of fighting and the growing toll on Russian military capabilities as the war enters its fourth year.