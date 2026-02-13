Valentine's Day in Baku: where love meets city's most romantic spots

13 February 2026 15:28 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Baku in February is a city of contrasts: the Caspian's cold breath mixes with the warm glow of street lamps, and the historic stone walls of the Old City stand beside modern towers of glass and steel.

For couples, this contrast creates a uniquely romantic setting, one where a Valentine's dinner can be as intimate as a candlelit table and as dramatic as a night overlooking the sea.

The city's leading hotels and restaurants get ready to present exclusive Valentine's Day experiences, while Baku's public spaces create the perfect setting for a romantic evening stroll.

Below are the most reliable and meaningful ways to celebrate love in Baku, based on confirmed events, hotel Valentine's programs, and well-known dining venues:

Concert "For Lovers" at Heydar Aliyev Palace:

On Valentine's Day evening, Azerbaijani singer Abbas Baghirov returns to one of Baku's grandest stages with a special concert titled "For Lovers".

The event will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace after more than a decade since his last major solo show in Baku.

Baghirov is recognized as an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and has a long career rooted in both popular and romantic repertoire.

For this event, his set list is expected to reflect the theme of love, with selections likely drawn from both classic and contemporary Azerbaijani songs that resonate with the holiday's spirit

Valentine's Special at Hayal Kahvesi

Also on 14 February, Baku's popular night music venue Hayal Kahvesi will host Miri Yusif for a dedicated Valentine's Day concert. This is a contemporary live music event aimed at a younger, passionate audience wanting a festive, high-energy celebration

Miri Yusif is a celebrated Azerbaijani artist known for blending genres like pop, soul, and folk into performances that engage audiences with both lyrical depth and dynamic stage presence.

His concerts often create an atmosphere that is simultaneously joyful and reflective, fitting for a celebration of love.

Candlelight Concert at Chamber and Organ Music Hall

One Baku's most atmospheric musical experiences returns with its Valentine's edition at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall. This performance is part of the internationally celebrated Candlelight concert series, a concept that brings live music to life under soft, warm candle-like lighting in intimate historic venues.

The concert program for the evening weaves together a selection of well-known local and international film melodies and romantic classical pieces, delivered by a live ensemble typically featuring strings and piano in delicate harmony.

The full performance runs for about 60 minutes, and on Valentine’s Day, there are two identical sessions you can choose from — the first around 18:30 – 19:30 and the second around 20:30 – 21:30, allowing visitors to plan their evening around the show.

The candle-lit setting creates an intimate atmosphere that enhances the emotional resonance of each piece played, making the event especially suited for couples seeking a refined Valentine's experience.

Fuad Akhundov: Baku in Love Stories

Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio will host a special creative musical evening by Fuah Akhundov, titled "Baku in Love Stories". This show is scheduled as part of the city's cultural program for Valentine's Day and promises a unique blend of music and storytelling that centers on the theme of love as experienced through the city of Baku itself.

Unlike a traditional pop or classical concert that focuses on performance alone, Fuah Akhundov's program is formatted as a thematic creative evening. The central idea of the event is to explore and express love through musical expression, personal narratives, and cultural reflections that are tied to the city, its history, people, and romantic motifs.

The creative evening is designed to include both musical segments and narrative elements, with live singing and thematic interludes that connect each piece to the idea of Baku's historic and everyday love stories.

Valentine's Day Festival in UNESCO Site

The Old City (Icherisheher) became the site of a special Valentine's celebration that stretches from 7 February through 14 February with activities and public attractions dedicated to couples and visitors interested in marking Day of Love.

The central gathering point for this festival is Gosha Gala Square, one of the most picturesque public spaces inside the ancient citadel, surrounded by narrow cobblestone streets, fortification walls, and centuries‑old architecture.

The square and parts of the Old City are adorned with Valentine's motifs — heart‑shaped lights, ornamental banners, and romantic design elements, creating a warm, visually memorable environment for couples and visitors.

Specially designed areas for photographs are set up throughout the festival zone, inviting couples to capture moments in thematic frames and against bespoke backdrops that celebrate love and the historic charm of Icherisheher.

Local artisans and vendors participate in small markets or pop‑up stands, where visitors can find romantic souvenirs, handcrafted gifts, and themed keepsakes to commemorate the occasion.

Baku in February is a city of contrasts: the Caspian's cold breath mixes with the warm glow of street lamps, and the historic stone walls of the Old City stand beside modern towers of glass and steel.

For couples, this contrast creates a uniquely romantic setting, one where a Valentine's dinner can be as intimate as a candlelit table and as dramatic as a night overlooking the sea.

The city's leading hotels and restaurants get ready to present exclusive Valentine's Day experiences, while Baku's public spaces create the perfect setting for a romantic evening stroll.

Below are the most reliable and meaningful ways to celebrate love in Baku, based on confirmed events, hotel Valentine's programs, and well-known dining venues:

Concert "For Lovers" at Heydar Aliyev Palace:

On Valentine's Day evening, Azerbaijani singer Abbas Baghirov returns to one of Baku's grandest stages with a special concert titled "For Lovers".

The event will take place at Heydar Aliyev Palace after more than a decade since his last major solo show in Baku.

Baghirov is recognized as an Honored Artist of Azerbaijan and has a long career rooted in both popular and romantic repertoire.

For this event, his set list is expected to reflect the theme of love, with selections likely drawn from both classic and contemporary Azerbaijani songs that resonate with the holiday's spirit

Valentine's Special at Hayal Kahvesi

Also on 14 February, Baku's popular night music venue Hayal Kahvesi will host Miri Yusif for a dedicated Valentine's Day concert. This is a contemporary live music event aimed at a younger, passionate audience wanting a festive, high-energy celebration

Miri Yusif is a celebrated Azerbaijani artist known for blending genres like pop, soul, and folk into performances that engage audiences with both lyrical depth and dynamic stage presence.

His concerts often create an atmosphere that is simultaneously joyful and reflective, fitting for a celebration of love.

Candlelight Concert at Chamber and Organ Music Hall

One of Baku's most atmospheric musical experiences returns with its Valentine's edition at the Chamber and Organ Music Hall. This performance is part of the internationally celebrated Candlelight concert series, a concept that brings live music to life under soft, warm candle-like lighting in intimate historic venues.

The concert program for the evening weaves together a selection of well-known local and international film melodies and romantic classical pieces, delivered by a live ensemble typically featuring strings and piano in delicate harmony.

The full performance runs for about 60 minutes, and on Valentine’s Day, there are two identical sessions you can choose from — the first around 18:30 – 19:30 and the second around 20:30 – 21:30, allowing visitors to plan their evening around the show.

The candle-lit setting creates an intimate atmosphere that enhances the emotional resonance of each piece played, making the event especially suited for couples seeking a refined Valentine's experience.

Fuad Akhundov: Baku in Love Stories

Baku Music Academy's Opera Studio will host a special creative musical evening by Fuah Akhundov, titled "Baku in Love Stories". This show is scheduled as part of the city's cultural program for Valentine's Day and promises a unique blend of music and storytelling that centers on the theme of love as experienced through the city of Baku itself.

Unlike a traditional pop or classical concert that focuses on performance alone, Fuah Akhundov's program is formatted as a thematic creative evening. The central idea of the event is to explore and express love through musical expression, personal narratives, and cultural reflections that are tied to the city, its history, people, and romantic motifs.

The creative evening is designed to include both musical segments and narrative elements, with live singing and thematic interludes that connect each piece to the idea of Baku's historic and everyday love stories.

Valentine's Day Festival in UNESCO Site

The Old City (Icherisheher) became the site of a special Valentine's celebration that stretches from 7 February through 14 February with activities and public attractions dedicated to couples and visitors interested in marking the Day of Love.

The central gathering point for this festival is Gosha Gala Square, one of the most picturesque public spaces inside the ancient citadel, surrounded by narrow cobblestone streets, fortification walls, and centuries‑old architecture.

The square and parts of the Old City are adorned with Valentine's motifs — heart‑shaped lights, ornamental banners, and romantic design elements, creating a warm, visually memorable environment for couples and visitors.

Specially designed areas for photographs are set up throughout the festival zone, inviting couples to capture moments in thematic frames and against bespoke backdrops that celebrate love and the historic charm of Icherisheher.

Local artisans and vendors participate in small markets or pop‑up stands, where visitors can find romantic souvenirs, handcrafted gifts, and themed keepsakes to commemorate the occasion.

Moulin Rouge: Musical Tale of Passion and Drama

On 14 February 2026, audiences in Baku will have the opportunity to witness a passionate theatrical production titled "Moulin Rouge Musical Show", staged for Valentine's Day at the JAM SS Theatre.

The performance presents anintense and emotionally charged narrative built around the themes of love, jealousy, passion, and betrayal. It draws inspiration from the legendary world of "Moulin Rouge", the famed Parisian cabaret that has captured imaginations for over a century as a symbol of romance, glamour, and dramatic intensity.

Rather than being a simple revue or light entertainment, this musical production is described as a dramatic and immersive stage story: behind the glittering surface of luxury and spectacle lie shattered fates, dangerous desires, and love that can destroy as much as it enchants. The narrative explores how passion can both illuminate and devastate the human heart.

In this "Moulin Rouge" adaptation, audiences can expect vivid staging, emotive musical numbers, and scenes that capture both the allure and the darker edges of passionate love, making it a compelling choice for couples and theatre lovers, marking Valentine's Day.