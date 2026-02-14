Azerbaijan’s president calls for calm in relations with France

14 February 2026 01:55 (UTC+04:00)

“The last thing we need is to have problems with any country, including France,” the head of state emphasized.

“I think what is important is my meeting with President Macron at the end of last year, which was very positive, and we agreed to put a restart button. We are ready for that,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his interview with a correspondent from France 24 TV channel.

