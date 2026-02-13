Kyiv receives humanitarian aid from Azerbaijan, says Ambassador [PHOTOS]

13 February 2026 13:42 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Yuriy Husyev, Ukraine’s ambassador to Baku, has expressed gratitude to Azerbaijan for the humanitarian assistance provided to Kyiv, AzerNEWS reports, citing a post share by the ambassador on his X account.

Husyev noted that he oversaw the delivery of generators from Azerbaijan to Irpin together with Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration, and Seymur Mardaliyev, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Ukraine.

"Grateful for Azerbaijan’s steadfast support for Ukraine.," Husyev wrote.

Earlier, Azerbaijan’s ambassador had confirmed that humanitarian aid from Baku had successfully reached Kyiv.