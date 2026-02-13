EU ambassador says Azerbaijan and EU can jointly develop low-carbon, sustainable cities

13 February 2026 13:23 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

The European Union and Azerbaijan can work together to ensure that Azerbaijani cities become low-carbon, sustainable, and livable for future generations, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundzic said, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at an event held in Nakhchivan within the framework of the Covenant of Mayors – Eastern Partnership initiative, Kujundzic stressed the role of local authorities in advancing climate action.

“The Covenant of Mayors provides a strong framework for cities to lead, set climate targets and translate national goals into real action at the local level,” she said. According to the ambassador, municipalities joining the initiative voluntarily commit to cutting greenhouse gas emissions, boosting climate resilience, and strengthening energy efficiency and sustainability. “This is not just a political statement, but a practical approach based on a concrete roadmap and data,” she added.

Kujundzic noted that while the energy sector is a major source of emissions, it also offers the greatest potential for transformation. Key priorities include improving energy efficiency in public buildings, schools, hospitals and residential housing, expanding renewable energy sources such as solar and wind—particularly in municipal infrastructure—and reducing losses in local energy distribution systems.

She underlined that climate change is no longer a distant or purely global issue, adding that energy efficiency not only benefits the climate but also reduces municipal spending, strengthens energy security, and lowers household utility costs.

“Buildings account for a large share of energy consumption in cities,” the ambassador said, pointing to the importance of thermal insulation, renovation of older buildings, energy-efficient lighting and heating systems, and smart urban planning to reduce energy demand and improve quality of life.

Kujundzic also drew attention to the transport sector’s growing impact on emissions, noting that population growth and the rising number of vehicles are worsening the problem. She cited Baku as an example, saying the number of cars in the capital has increased sharply in recent years—a trend also seen across many European cities—underscoring the need for targeted measures to address urban transport emissions.