13 February 2026 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

By AzerNEWS Staff

A fresh political controversy has emerged in Azerbaijan following a public statement by the State Security Service (SSS) and the release of an official video concerning the detention of former senior official Ramiz Mehdiyev. Authorities say 17 million manat in cash was confiscated during searches connected to the investigation. The SSS has framed the case as part of a broader inquiry into an alleged network accused of seeking to undermine the constitutional order.

According to the official reports circulating in commentary, the alleged network included figures such as Abbas Abbasov and opposition leader Ali Karimli. The authorities claim the group operated in coordination with foreign intelligence services and sought to organise a change of power through unconstitutional means. These claims have not been independently verified, and those named have previously rejected accusations of wrongdoing in other contexts.

The SSS alleges that the network aimed to destabilise the country by fostering social tension, influencing public opinion and damaging Azerbaijan’s international standing. Particular emphasis has been placed on the period preceding the 2020 conflict in and around former Nagorno-Karabakh (now Qarabag), known domestically as the Vətən Müharibəsi (Patriotic War). Official narratives suggest that certain actors attempted to cultivate a perception of military defeat and internal fragility during that period.

In a related development, opposition journalist Ganimat Zahid, editor-in-chief of the opposition newspaper Azadliq, posted a message on social media declaring that he had attempted to organise a coup against the authorities. The statement has added a further layer of complexity to an already sensitive investigation, although it remains unclear how or whether his remarks are connected to the SSS case.

Cases involving allegations of coup plotting and foreign interference are not unique to Azerbaijan. In recent years, a number of governments have confronted similar crises. In 2016, an attempted coup in Turkiye targeted the administration of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leading to mass arrests and a sweeping security response. In 2021, supporters of then US President Donald Trump (at present) stormed the United States Capitol in an event widely described as an unprecedented challenge to the American constitutional process. Meanwhile, several post-Soviet and African states have experienced military or political upheavals framed by authorities as externally encouraged destabilisation efforts.

Analysts note that allegations of foreign involvement are frequently central to coup investigations, particularly in geopolitically sensitive regions. The South Caucasus, situated between Russia and Iran, remains an area of strategic competition, and domestic political disputes are often interpreted through a wider regional lens.

In Azerbaijan, the authorities have repeatedly emphasised the importance of safeguarding sovereignty, territorial integrity and constitutional order. Supporters of the government argue that decisive action is necessary to prevent instability. Critics, however, have historically called for transparency and due process in politically sensitive investigations. At the time of writing, the legal proceedings in the current case are ongoing, and detailed judicial findings have not yet been made public.

The unfolding investigation is likely to shape Azerbaijan’s domestic political climate in the months ahead. Beyond the immediate legal questions, it also raises broader issues about national security and the balance between dissent and stability in a region where both internal and external pressures remain acute.