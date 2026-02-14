President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of Bulgaria in Munich [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

14 February 2026 14:00 (UTC+04:00)

On February 14, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the Republic of Bulgaria Iliana Iotova in Munich, AzerNEWS reports.

President Iliana Iotova noted that she had participated in the Forum on Intercultural Dialogue held in Azerbaijan and had become closely acquainted with the country’s culture, emphasizing that the traditions of Novruz and the art of mugham had left a deep impression on her.

Iliana Iotova also recalled the support provided by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the restoration of the “Trapezitsa” Architectural Museum-Reserve in Bulgaria and expressed her gratitude for this assistance.

She thanked President Ilham Aliyev for the teaching of the Bulgarian language at higher education institutions in Azerbaijan and for the attention shown to Bulgarian culture.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the signing, a few days earlier, of the Agreement on Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria, and the Municipality of Veliko Tarnovo on the establishment and reconstruction of the “Shusha” Park in the city of Veliko Tarnovo.

The parties discussed cooperation in the fields of energy, electricity exports, agriculture, tourism, and other areas, as well as collaboration within international organizations.

Bulgaria’s support for the development of Azerbaijan–European Union relations was highly appreciated.

It was also noted that Azerbaijan will host the World Urban Forum in May this year, and that Bulgaria will be represented at a high level at the event.