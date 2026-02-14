Azerbaijan becomes Washington’s sole strategic ally in Eurasia

14 February 2026 00:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Peter M. Tase

On February 10th, 2026, The Trump Administration and the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed a Charter on Strategic Partnership. This historic document encompasses the Strategic Interest that Azerbaijan has ensured and earned in the lenses of the Government of the United States of America. At a time when the European Union is scoffing at Washington, the Trump – Vance Administration has taken a monumental decision to establish a working group to shape an ambitious bilateral agenda that will uphold the strategic discussions of President Ilham Aliyev and President Donald Trump at the White House on August 8th, 2025.

In the Diplomatic History of the United States, the visit of J. D. Vance to Baku marks a pivotal moment in the Trump Corollary Doctrine and will generate higher levels of economic prosperity for the people of Azerbaijan as well as generate new employment opportunities for American citizens.

This Charter reasserts Washington’s full support for the sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The steadfast leadership and statecraft of President Ilham Aliyev have made possible the achievement of this Strategic bilateral partnership with the United States of America, and this Charter has a special significance, it brings the bilateral alliance into the highest levels of cooperation that has ever existed in International Politics. The partnership priority given to Azerbaijan by the Trump – Vance Administration is a decision that benefits the U. S. Economy above and generates additional security measures and guarantees durable peace in South Caucasus and Central Asia.

Other tenets that are included in the bilateral Strategic partnership are regional transportation connectivity, economic investment, and security cooperation; the geopolitical priority emanating from Washington DC towards Baku, is visionary decision that is backed by the TRUMP Brand; such a priority given to economic projects and land transportation corridors by the White House, has not even taken place in South America (Western Hemisphere) let alone in the rest of the world and these landmark decisions benefiting the economy of Azerbaijan and guaranteeing the full territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, are admirable diplomatic and strategic actions taken by Washington. In the same vein, the Administration of President Ilham Aliyev has pursued an outstanding diplomatic campaign and implemented a dynamic foreign policy roadmap that has generated confidence in Washington and made Azerbaijan, a developed nation that stands apart from the other countries of the world, when dealing with the United States of America.

Regional Connectivity, Including Energy, Trade, and Transit, are some of the principal sectors of cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America. Both nations intend to work together to promote regional connectivity, with a focus on the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor (Middle Corridor) by cooperation on land, maritime, and air transportation infrastructure development; energy and data connectivity; trade and transit facilitation; customs control and border crossing; international multi-modal logistics; and other related areas. Both Governments acknowledge the importance of the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), as a multi-modal connectivity project that will provide unimpeded connectivity between the main territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with reciprocal benefits for international and intra-state connectivity for the countries involved, and unlock the region’s potential for international trade and transit in line with the Washington Peace Summit Declaration of August 8, 2025.

The development of tourism sector in the Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan is another area of bilateral cooperation. The top quality products of Nakhchivan, including Nakhchivan’s famous marble tiles will very soon reach the U. S. Real Estate Development Market and the exports of Badamli Mineral Water to the U. S. Supermarkets will very soon be a reality.

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to work toward improving the business climate, foster economic growth, and increase trade and investment flows to promote bilateral economic relations while building upon the productive history of the Azerbaijan-U.S. relationship, a remarkable partnership that has resulted in the implementation of the Contract of the Century, the Southern Gas Corridor, and benefited both sides and the broader region through close collaboration. To this end:

The Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America intend to expand cooperation to promote connectivity with a focus on developing the Middle Corridor across the energy, transport and digital infrastructure sectors, including through the development of the TRIPP and other projects;

Recognizing the importance of regional connectivity, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America will actively explore opportunities to mobilize public and private sector investment in the energy and transport sectors as well as digital infrastructure development;

Acknowledging the Republic of Azerbaijan’s strategic importance as a reliable partner in energy security, the Republic of Azerbaijan and the United States of America will expand energy cooperation including in the oil, gas and electricity sectors bilaterally and through partnerships with third countries toward implementation of joint projects, such as interconnector projects, and diversifying supply routes.

Peter Marko Tase is the author of twelve books on International Relations, Cultural Diplomacy, Southeast European History, Latin American Studies, and The Southern Caucasus Regional Politics and Economic Integration. Tase is an Investigative Journalist, Public Speaker, and has authored and edited many published books, including two bilingual and one simultaneous dictionary using Italian, Albanian, Spanish, Guaraní, and English.