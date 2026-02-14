Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Meets Azerbaijani Civil Society Delegation

14 February 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Armenia’s Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan has met with representatives of Azerbaijani civil society visiting the country under the framework of the “Peace Bridge” initiative, AzerNEWS reports, citing Armenian media outlets.

Armenia’s Security Council stated that Grigoryan welcomed the visit of the Azerbaijani civil society delegation and emphasized the importance of dialogue in this format. Bilateral contacts, he noted, play a significant role in strengthening mutual trust and fostering good-neighborly relations between the two countries.

The sides discussed the ongoing peace process, the economic opportunities that could arise from the unblocking of regional transport routes, as well as the current dynamics of Armenia–Azerbaijan relations.

The meeting marks another step in broader efforts to sustain dialogue at various levels, as both countries continue negotiations aimed at stabilizing relations and opening new avenues for regional cooperation.