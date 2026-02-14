Kazakhstan hosts Dala.Camp forum 2026 [PHOTOS]

14 February 2026 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

The international livestock forum “Dala.Camp Forum 2026” has brought together 250 representatives from 11 countries in Kazakhstan’s Akmola region, underscoring the growing strategic importance of animal husbandry in global food systems.

AzerNEWS reports that participants include delegates from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, the United States, Brazil, the Netherlands, France, the United Arab Emirates and Türkiye.

Speaking at the forum, Turan Janibek Kenjebayev, Chairman of the Board of the Kazakhstan Livestock Association, highlighted the scale of the country’s agricultural resources. With 8.6 million head of cattle, Kazakhstan ranks 39th globally in livestock numbers, he noted.

“Livestock farming is no longer merely a traditional way of life,” Kenjebayev said. “It is a vital sector of the economy directly linked to national food security, regional development and export potential.”

The forum’s agenda focuses on the practical dimensions of developing beef cattle farming. Discussions include farm financial models, cost management strategies, attracting investment and ensuring compliance with export requirements.

As global demand for protein continues to rise and supply chains face mounting pressure, the gathering in Akmola reflects a broader effort by regional and international stakeholders to modernize livestock production and strengthen cross-border cooperation in the agricultural sector.