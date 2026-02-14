Rubio: UN has potential but fails on today’s biggest crises

14 February 2026 18:05 (UTC+04:00)

The United Nations (UN) holds enormous potential but currently lacks answers on the most pressing global issues and, in practice, plays little to no role, AzerNEWS reports, citing U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Rubio stressed that while the UN remains a powerful instrument, it cannot be overlooked that it fails to address today’s most critical challenges.

“The UN still has great potential as a tool, but we cannot ignore the fact that it has no answers to the most important issues before us today and, in reality, plays virtually no role,” the diplomat said.

Rubio specifically cited the UN’s inability to mediate conflicts in the Gaza Strip and Ukraine. He added that any progress toward negotiations on the Ukraine crisis has occurred thanks largely to U.S. efforts.