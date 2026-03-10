Azerbaijan implements personal ID system for social insurance registration

10 March 2026 12:46 (UTC+04:00)

The registration of insured persons with the insurer will be carried out only through the personal identification number (FIN) in Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

These changes are encapsulated in amendments to the Labor Code, as well as the laws "On Individual Registration in the State Social Insurance System" and "On Labor Pensions," signed by President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the new regulations, the issuance of a Social Insurance Number (SSN) will be directly linked to the Personal Identification Number (FIN) on the individual's identity card within electronic systems.

As a result, insurers will no longer be required to request the SSN from individuals who are already registered with a social insurance number or to obtain this information through other means when hiring new employees.

The law will come into force on July 1.