Trump hails Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan as ‘great leaders’ after peace treaty signing [PHOTO]

12 August 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

"Great Honor being with the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, as we signed a Peace Treaty after decades of War and Death. These are two wonderful men, and Great Leaders. They are now good friends of mine!", - the post reads.

US President Donald Trump has praised Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan following the signing of a historic peace treaty, calling it an honor to witness the event after decades of conflict, Azernews reports.

