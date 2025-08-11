National Library opens book exhibition in honor of well-known writer-publicist

11 August 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Library has opened a book exhibition timed to the 65th anniversary of the birth of writer-publicist, Doctor of Philology, Navoi scholar, Uzbek literature researcher and propagandist Almaz Ulvi, Azernews reports.

The exhibition "Writer-Publicist Almaz Ulvi" features Almaz Ulvi's authored works, monographs, textbooks, books she compiled, prepared for publication, wrote forewords for, and edited. The exhibition also displays literature about her creative work in Azerbaijani and foreign languages, periodicals, and press materials.

It should be noted that in 1995, Almaz Ulvi defended her candidate dissertation on the topic "The Reflection of the Struggle for Democracy and National Independence in Poetry," and in 2010, she defended her doctoral dissertation on the topic "The Creativity of Uzbek Classics in 20th Century Azerbaijani Literary Studies."

She regularly publishes scientific, literary, and historical journalistic articles in the press. Her scientific articles have appeared in various newspapers, magazines, books, almanacs, scientific collections, and some renowned international journals in languages such as Turkish, Uzbek, Russian, English, Georgian, Tatar, and others.

Almaz Ulvi began publishing her first books in the 1990s. She is the author of books dedicated to young martyr poet Ulvi Bunyadzadə, such as "Feelings of National-Liberty in Poetry" (1997) and "Ulvilishen Ülvim" (1998), as well as works like "Ulviv Feelings" (1990), "In the Anger of Death" (1993), "My Life Is Your Love" (1998), "Your Reflection is Violet" (2005), and "Life Path" (a poem in five languages, 2009), among others. She is also the compiler, editor, and author of forewords for these publications.

Almaz Ulvi has dedicated 30 years of her scientific activity to the study of Uzbek literature in Azerbaijan. She has published books and scholarly articles on the topic of Ali Shir Nava'i and Uzbek literature.

She is one of the authors of the first Azerbaijani-Uzbek and Uzbek-Azerbaijani dictionary ("Azerbaijani-Uzbek, Uzbek-Azerbaijani Dictionary" with 25,000 words).

With over 5 million books, manuscripts, and maps, the Azerbaijan National Library is considered one of the largest libraries in the Caucasus region. Since 1939, the library has borne the name of the eminent playwright Mirza Fatali Akhundov.

The library has an extensive collection of literature in Azerbaijani, Russian, English, and other languages. It has collected and preserved national editions, works of Azerbaijani and foreign authors about Azerbaijan published abroad.

The National Leader, Heydar Aliyev, visited the National Library four times in 1995-1997 and donated nearly 300 books from his personal library.

In 2004, the Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library was granted the status of a national library by the decision of Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers.

The building of the library is no less impressive. The library's faсade is decorated with the statues of eminent poets and writers like Nizami Ganjavi, Mahsati Ganjavi, Uzeyir Hajibayli, Shota Rustaveli, Alexander Pushkin and many others.

The scope of the library's activities is constantly expanding. In 2005, on the basis of legal copies received from publishing houses and printing companies, the library published the yearbook "Books of Azerbaijan" for 1990, 1991, 2000, and 2001.

Over the past years, the National Library has signed a memorandum on bilateral mutual cooperation with about 80 libraries.

In 2021, the Culture Ministry and Mirza Fatali Akhundov Library launched a joint campaign, "Let's go to Garabagh with a book", to restore libraries in the Garabagh region.

A large number of books were donated to the Garabagh Book Fund by a number of international organizations working in the field of culture, Turkic-speaking countries, famous foreign and local authors, publishers, and printing houses.