Artistic program presented following OIC Cultural Festival opening ceremony [PHOTOS]

8 December 2025 17:34 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Following the official opening ceremony of the OIC Cultural Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025, a conceptual visual composition built around the words of Mevlana Jalaluddin Rumi — "Get out of the circle of time and enter the circle of love" has been presented to the audience, Azernews reports.

The illustrative section of the project was based on the works of artist Leyla Aliyeva. The visual concept was authored by Honoured Artist and founder of Atesh Hub, Sabina Shikhlinskaya, while the musical arrangement was prepared by Orkhan Aghayev, known as DJ Pancho.

The artistic program continued with the performance of the Azerbaijani national dance "Yayliq", accompanied by musicians Ibrahim Babayev on the tar, Parviz Mammadov on the piano, and Vefadar Ramiz on percussion. Their live performance brought traditional rhythms and melodies to life, enriching the cultural atmosphere of the festival.

The final presentation of the evening was the composition "Shusha" by Azerbaijani composer Kubra Karimli.

This piece was performed by singer Aisel (Aysel Mammadova), accompanied by the soulful sound of the balaban played by Fagan Alasgarli, offering a powerful and emotional conclusion to the ceremony's artistic program.