Musk: How long before EU is gone?
Tesla Inc. and x.AI Corp. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk took to X on Saturday to express his wonder about "how long" it will be before the European Union disintegrates, Azernews reports.
"How long before the EU is gone?" Musk wrote on X, adding "AbolishTheEU." In a previous post, the entrepreneur claimed that "the EU should be abolished and sovereignty returned to individual countries, so that governments can better represent their people," Musk wrote on X.
Musk's comments came amid his ongoing feudwith the EU after the bloc fined X €120 million for breaching its Digital Services Act (DSA).
