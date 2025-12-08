bp unveils Azerbaijan’s first human rights encyclopaedia ahead of Int'l Human Rights Day [PHOTOS]

8 December 2025 15:39 (UTC+04:00)

bp today marked upcoming International Human Rights Day by hosting an event to present a newly published book - Human Rights. Encyclopaedia, in the Azerbaijani language, Azernews reports.

This publication is the first of its kind in Azerbaijan and is designed as a comprehensive teaching resource for law students and faculty at local universities. The encyclopaedia contains over a thousand articles covering both theoretical and practical aspects of human rights.

The book explores the history, development and classification of human rights, as well as international and national legal frameworks. Its aim is to foster a deeper understanding of human rights and promote a culture of respect and legal literacy in Azerbaijani society.

Authored by Associate Professor Zaur Aliyev, the encyclopaedia is part of a broader initiative to develop and publish a set of six law textbooks to support the quality of legal education in Azerbaijan. Five of these books were completed and presented in June this year. With the publication of the sixth book, the project is now successfully concluded, benefiting current and future generations of legal professionals in the country.

This initiative reflects bp’s ongoing commitment to supporting education and capacity-building in Azerbaijan.

Speaking at the event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “We are delighted to present the sixth and final book of our comprehensive law textbook project on the eve of International Human Rights Day. Published for the first time in Azerbaijan, the Human Rights Encyclopaedia will serve as a valuable educational resource, providing a wealth of knowledge and contributing to the modernisation of legal education in the country. We believe it will help shape a well-informed, rights-conscious generation of legal professionals.”

“All six textbooks have been developed in close collaboration with legal scholars and experts. We hope these resources will make a significant contribution to meeting the growing demand for modern legal materials among university students, educators and practitioners. We are particularly pleased that four of the six textbooks have been published for the first time in Azerbaijan, marking a major milestone in the country’s legal academic landscape.”

The textbooks are intended for a wide audience, including students, educators, academics, legal professionals, human rights advocates, international affairs specialists, graduate and doctoral candidates, mediators and policymakers.

The total cost of the project is 230,038 AZN (approximately $135,316), covering all stages from content development to publication and project administration for all six books.

The project was implemented by the public union “Modern International Law and Sustainable Development.”

The list of the books included in bp’s law textbook project:

1. “International Medical Law” – first of its kind in Azerbaijan, this textbook addresses the intersection of healthcare and human rights, reflecting Azerbaijan’s growing engagement in international medical cooperation. It covers a wide range of topics including medical ethics, legal regulation of healthcare services, and the role of international institutions.

2. “Mediation Law: General Provisions” – first of its kind in Azerbaijan, this textbook introduces the legal framework of mediation, offering a detailed overview of its principles, structure, and regulatory aspects. It aims to fill existing gaps in legal education and support the development of a mediation culture in Azerbaijan.

3. “Mediation Law” – first of its kind in Azerbaijan, this publication focuses on the scientific and doctrinal foundations of mediation law. This textbook provides a comprehensive analysis of mediation as a legal discipline and supports the academic and practical understanding of mediation.

4. “International Public Law – General Part” (Revised 2nd Edition) - this updated edition of the first academic course on international public law offers a comprehensive doctrinal understanding of the field. It covers key concepts such as the subject and principles of international law, its sources, the subjects of international law, mechanisms for dispute resolution, and international legal responsibility. The revised edition includes significant additions and updates to reflect recent developments in international legal theory and practice.

5. “International Public Law – Specific Part” (Revised 2nd Edition) – this textbook provides a detailed analysis of the specific branches of international public law, including the law of international treaties, foreign relations, international organisations, humanitarian law, and international economic law. The revised edition incorporates new insights and theoretical advancements. It supports the development of a deeper understanding of the global legal order and Azerbaijan’s role within it.

6. “Human Rights. Encyclopaedia” – first of its kind in Azerbaijan, this comprehensive teaching aid includes over a thousand articles covering both theoretical and practical aspects of human rights. It explores the history, development, and classification of human rights, as well as international and national legal frameworks. It aims to foster a deeper understanding of human rights and promote a culture of respect and legal literacy in Azerbaijani society.