President of Timor-Leste concludes his visit to Azerbaijan

13 March 2026 23:33 (UTC+04:00)

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, President José Ramos-Horta was seen off by Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Elnur Mammadov, and other officials.

President of the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste José Ramos-Horta concluded his visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan on March 13.

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