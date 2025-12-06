Musk accuses EU of 'election interference'

6 December 2025 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Billionaire entrepreneur and X Corp. founder Elon Musk accused the European Union of interfering in the 2024 United States presidential election. His comments come in the aftermath of the bloc fining X €120 million for violating its Digital Services Act (DSA), Azernews reports.

Musk replied to a post by another user, claiming the EU has a history of "going after Elon Musk" and wanted to prevent his live stream together with then-presidential candidate and current US President Donald Trump last year.

"The 'EU' imposed this crazy fine not just on X, but also on me personally, which is even more insane! Therefore, it would seem appropriate to apply our response not just to the EU, but also to the individuals who took this action against me," Musk wrote in an earlier post.