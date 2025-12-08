Azerbaijan strengthens global financial standing as Fitch and Moody’s lift ratings

8 December 2025 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

Since 2000, Azerbaijan has collaborated with international credit rating agencies to facilitate access to global capital markets, regulate borrowing procedures, and strengthen the country’s credibility among international financial circles, Azernews reports, citing the Ministry of Finance. According to information, during this period, Azerbaijan has worked with the three leading rating agencies, including Fitch, S&P Global Ratings, and Moody’s, to assess the country’s sovereign credit rating. These assessments were conducted both under...

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!