Azerbaijan, OTS and Türkiye discuss expanding cooperation in labor and social protection

6 December 2025 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population, Anar Aliyev, held discussions on strengthening cooperation in labor, employment and social protection with Kubanıçbek Ömüralıyev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), and Turkish Minister of Labor and Social Protection, Vedat Işıkkhan.



Azernews reports that the information was shared by the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population.

During the meeting, Anar Aliyev praised the efforts of the OTS Secretariat aimed at deepening cooperation among Turkic states in the social sphere. Highlighting the achievements of Azerbaijan’s recent social reforms, he expressed readiness to enhance collaboration with both member and observer states of the OTS and to share Azerbaijan’s successful experience in the field.

Kubanıçbek Ömüralıyev noted that the organization is pleased with the progress made in expanding cooperation in labor, employment and social protection, stressing that the OTS Secretariat will continue to support joint initiatives.

The Ministry also reported a separate meeting with Turkish Minister Vedat Işıkkhan, who was in Baku to attend the first meeting of Labor, Employment and Social Protection Ministers of the OTS member states. Anar Aliyev underlined that cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye in these areas is steadily advancing.

According to Vedat Işıkkhan, the strong partnership between the two countries will continue to grow within the OTS framework. He added that the first ministerial meeting, titled “Cooperation in the Field of Labor for the Common Welfare of the Turkic States”, held in Baku, represents a significant step forward in expanding relations.

The meeting concluded with an exchange of views on future cooperation priorities.