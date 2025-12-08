Dubai 2025: Azerbaijani boxers advance to 1/8 finals [PHOTOS]

8 December 2025 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 1/16 final bouts of the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships Dubai 2025 have concluded, Azernews reports.

On the fifth day of the world championship, two athletes from the Azerbaijani national team who entered the ring advanced to the next stage.

Maksud Khasmetov (63.5 kg) faced Pacific Niyonzima (Rwanda) in his debut. The boxer defeated his opponent by knockout in the third round. In the 1/8 finals, Khasmetov will test his strength against Ruslan Gafurov (Tajikistan).

Sarkhan Aliyev (71 kg) eliminated Bonifatsi Mayna (Kenya). The world championship bronze medalist defeated his opponent with a score of 4:1 (29:28, 29:28, 28:29, 29:28, 30:27). He will face Arturs Vaisla (Latvia) in the 1/8 finals.

Note that Azerbaijan is represented by 11 boxers at the IBA Men's World Boxing Championships Dubai 2025, scheduled for December 3–13.

Boxing is known as one of the oldest sports in the history of humankind.

The earliest evidence of boxing dates back to Egypt around 3,000 BC.

This sport was introduced to the ancient Olympic Games by the Greeks in the late 7th century BC.

In 1924, the International Amateur Boxing Federation (FIBA) was established.

Since 1946, it has been referred to as the International Boxing Association (AIBA). Boxing made its Olympic debut at the 1904 Games in St. Louis.

In 1926, the boxing championship was held for the first time in Azerbaijan, where national boxers took first place.

Since 1992, the Azerbaijani Boxing Federation has become a full member of the International Boxing Association (AIBA).

Azerbaijani boxers have won many prestigious awards at many international championships.

Aghasi Mammadov has entered Azerbaijan's history of boxing as the first national boxer, as a gold medallist at the world championship.

Another Azerbaijani boxer, Fuad Asadov, was among the medallists at the 2004 Summer Olympic Games.

Many times, Azerbaijan has been chosen as the host country for major boxing championships.

The AIBA Youth World Championships were held in Baku in 2019. This world championship was the first licensed youth tournament to qualify for the 2010 Olympic Games held in Singapore.

The country also hosted the 2011 AIBA World Boxing Championships, which was the first major qualifying event for the London 2012 Olympic Games.