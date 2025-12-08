Unusable ammunition to be destroyed near Pirakashkul and in Aghdara training area
Unusable and expired ammunition will be destroyed at the training range near the settlement of Pirakashkul and at the training center located in the Aghdara district, Azernews reports, citing the Defense Ministry.
The Ministry noted that the destruction process of ammunition that has reached the end of its service life and is no longer suitable for use will be carried out from 8 to 12 December in compliance with all safety regulations at the Pirakashkul training range and the training center in the Aghdara district.
“The public is advised not to be alarmed by the sounds of explosions, as there is no cause for concern,” the ministry said in its statement.
