Azerbaijan Independence Museum hosts exhibition honouring Fatali Khan Khoyski [PHOTOS]

7 December 2025 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

An event-exhibition titled "The Delicate Signature of Independence: Fatali Khan Khoyski" dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the outstanding statesman Fatali Khan Khoyski, was held at the Azerbaijan Independence Museum.

According to Azernews, 27 rare photographs from the funds of the Azerbaijan Independence Museum, the personal archives of Doctor of Philosophy in History Dilgam Ahmad and Doctor of Philosophy in Philology Adalat Tahirzade, as well as the State Archive Fund, were displayed within the framework of the exhibition.

These materials serve as an important source for a deeper study of Khoyski's political legacy, state-building activities, and the historical realities of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

The event featured scientific presentations and discussions dedicated to Khoyski's statehood legacy.

The exhibition is of great importance in terms of preserving the legacy of Fatali Khan Khoyski and passing it on to future generations, while also bringing important moments in the history of Azerbaijani statehood back to the agenda.

The exhibition will run until December 12.