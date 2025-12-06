D-8 chief thanks Azerbaijan for hosting youth dialogue

6 December 2025 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

The Secretary General of the D-8 Economic Cooperation Organization, Isiaka Abdulgadir Imam, has expressed his appreciation to Azerbaijan for hosting the D-8 Youth Dialogue, emphasizing the value of holding the event in a physical format.

Azernews reports that the Secretary General made these remarks in a statement to journalists.

“We are very pleased that the D-8 Youth Dialogue is being held in a physical format. The gathering of young representatives of the member countries here further increases the importance of the event,” he said.

According to Isiaka Abdulgadir Imam, the platform provides an opportunity to hear valuable perspectives from young delegates: “Today, we will listen to the views of these young representatives on how cities can contribute to development and sustainable economic progress.”

He noted that his several years in Azerbaijan have allowed him to personally observe the relevance of such initiatives. “I have been living in Azerbaijan for several years now. I see the importance of this dialogue firsthand. Azerbaijan has gained significant experience in the field of climate action during its presidency of COP29. We want Azerbaijani youth to share this experience and the knowledge they have gained with the youth of other member countries.”

The Secretary General added that this exchange of ideas and expertise can make a meaningful contribution to the development of sustainable and modern cities across the D-8 member states.