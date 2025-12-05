Azernews.Az

Friday December 5 2025

Dutch crude imports from Azerbaijan surge 2.1x, reaching $183 mln

5 December 2025 19:44 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
The Netherlands imported $182.858 million worth of crude oil from Azerbaijan in the period from January to October this year, Azernews reports, citing the State Customs Committee.

