Deputy Minister: Nearly 5,000 visitors expected at OIC Culture Festival

5 December 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The OIC Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025, set to take place in the capital from December 5 to 11 and jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Azernews reports.

This was noted by Azerbaijan Deputy Culture Minister Saadat Yusifova during a press conference dedicated to the festival, held on December 5 at the International Mugham Center.

"The OIC Culture Festival: Baku Creative Week – 2025 will be held in our capital from December 5 to 11, jointly organized by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). These events are not only a celebration of culture but also an important platform for the development of creative industries, the expansion of cooperation opportunities, and the establishment of new partnerships," she said.

She underlined that the festival is a significant example of presenting our country's multicultural values, cultural diversity, and traditions of tolerance to the world.

"Nearly 5,000 visitors are expected to participate in the festival. This demonstrates the event’s strong public interest, as well as Azerbaijan's potential to become a regional hub for creative industries," the Deputy Minister emphasized.