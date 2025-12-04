Nakhchivan hosts Azerbaijani and Turkish business leaders for strategic talks [PHOTOS]

4 December 2025 12:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Nakhchivan hosted the 2nd Azerbaijan–Turkiye Regional Economic Forum, bringing together government officials and business leaders to discuss opportunities for cross-border trade, investment, and broader business collaboration.

The event began with a visit to the monument of Azerbaijan’s national leader, Heydar Aliyev, in the centre of Nakhchivan, where participants laid flowers in tribute to his memory. The opening ceremony also honoured Mustafa Kemal Atatürk and martyrs from both countries, with the national anthems of Azerbaijan and Turkiye performed.

Organized by the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), with support from Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Economy, the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations of Azerbaijan (ASK), the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkiye, the Kars Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Cahan Holding, and Marsol Group, the forum drew representatives from both countries’ relevant agencies, regional governors from Kars, Iğdır, Ardahan, and Erzurum, municipal authorities, chambers of commerce, and more than 200 business leaders.

The forum’s agenda focused on fostering business relations between Azerbaijan and Turkiye, highlighting existing potential, promoting investment and trade opportunities, and familiarising Turkish business leaders with Nakhchivan’s economic environment. Participants discussed enhancing economic and trade ties with Turkiye’s border regions.

Speakers, including Azerbaijan’s Presidential Representative in Nakhchivan Ceyhun Jalilov, Turkiye’s Consul General in Nakhchivan Asip Kaya, Azerbaijan’s Consul General in Kars Zamin Aliyev, Nakhchivan’s Economy Minister Kazim Huseynaliyev, SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov, and ASK Vice President and Co-Chair of the Azerbaijan–Turkiye Chamber of Commerce and Industry Vuqar Abbasov, emphasised the countries’ strong political and economic relations and strategic partnership. They highlighted logistics, cross-border trade, investment, and SME support as key drivers of regional economic growth and new partnership opportunities, noting Nakhchivan’s potential as a regional hub.

Regional Turkish officials, including the governors of Kars, Iğdır, Ardahan, and leaders of chambers of commerce and municipalities, stressed the importance of cross-border business collaboration and underscored the wide-ranging opportunities for joint projects to contribute to sustainable regional economic development.

During the forum, presentations highlighted Nakhchivan’s investment, trade, and logistics potential. The event also featured B2B meetings between Azerbaijani and Turkish business leaders, as well as site visits to local enterprises.

The Azerbaijan–Turkiye Regional Economic Forum platform aims to promote cross-border trade, investment, and business cooperation between the two countries. The first forum was held in June 2025 in Kars, Turkiye.

In addition, Ceyhun Jalilov met with visiting Azerbaijani and Turkish delegations and representatives of municipalities and chambers from regions such as Kars, Iğdır, Ardahan, and Erzurum to discuss further regional collaboration and the development of cross-border trade.