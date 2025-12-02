Azernews.Az

Tuesday December 2 2025

China talks signal pivot toward digital currency and fintech integration

2 December 2025 14:06 (UTC+04:00)
China talks signal pivot toward digital currency and fintech integration
Qabil Ashirov
Qabil Ashirov
Read more

Azerbaijan’s central bank has taken a notable step in expanding its international financial partnerships, with the Bank's Governor leading a delegation to Beijing for talks with the People’s Bank of China. The meeting, which centred on monetary policy, financial stability, payment systems, and digital currency regulation, signals a strategic effort by Baku to align itself with one of the world’s most influential financial ecosystems. For Azerbaijan, the potential upside of such cooperation is significant, ranging from technological modernisation to enhanced resilience in the face of global economic volatility.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more