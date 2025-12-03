Baku hosts 2nd meeting of Turkic States Organization’s Cartography Working Group

3 December 2025 12:04 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The second meeting of the Turkic States Organization (OTS) Cartography Working Group is being held in Baku, Azernews reports.

According to information, the session brings together representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, as well as observer states Hungary and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

Participants include officials from national agencies responsible for geodesy, cartography, land management, cadastre, remote sensing, and geographic information systems.

Azerbaijan is represented by specialists from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the Geodesy and Cartography Agency under the ministry, along with experts from other relevant state institutions.