Hayao Miyazaki's magical worlds to come alive in Baku

1 December 2025 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

Baku will, for the first time, step into the "Miyazaki Universe", a vibrant multimedia concert set to take place on December 19 in the Chamber and Organ Music Hall, Azernews reports.

Audiences will be transported into a realm of enchantment where the music from Hayao Miyazaki's beloved films comes alive. Much beloved melodies by Joe Hisaishi from Spirited Away, Howl's Moving Castle, My Neighbor Totoro, and Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind will be performed, accompanied by scenes from these timeless stories projected on a large screen.

Music and visuals will blend seamlessly, creating a fully immersive experience as though you have stepped directly into Miyazaki's world. The chamber ensemble will guide listeners on a journey through sound, space, and imagination, where dreams, magic, and wonder awaken.

The Ars Caspia Ensemble unites outstanding musicians with international acclaim. Their mastery, energy, and refined taste transform every performance into a memorable emotional experience.

The ensemble includes renowned Azerbaijani Honored Artists Renata Abubekirova (first violin), Yulia Motorina (second violin), Alexey Milytykh (cello), and Rena Rahimova (viola), as well as international competition laureates Ravan Ahmedzade (double bass) and Ulviya Dadashova (piano).