Monday December 1 2025

President Ilham Aliyev makes post on anniversary of liberation of Lachin [VIDEO]

1 December 2025 08:35 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev shared a post on his social media accounts on the 5th anniversary of Lachin's liberation from occupation.

Azernews presents the post: "Our Victory History: 1 December, 2020, Lachin."

