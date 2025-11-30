State Security Service summones chairman of National Council
The chairman of the National Council, Jamil Hasanli, has been summoned to the State Security Service for questioning, Azernews reports.
He has been called to the State Security Service as a witness for questioning in connection with the ongoing criminal case related to the former head of the Presidential Administration, Ramiz Mehdiyev.
Note that Jamil Hasanli, the chairman of the National Council and former MP, attempted to flee Azerbaijan.
