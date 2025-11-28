Employment rate exceeds 92% in liberated areas

28 November 2025 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The employment rate in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories exceeds 92%, Sadig Aliyev, Chairman of the State Employment Agency (SEA), told journalists, Azernews reports.

He explained that under the Great Return program, employment opportunities for residents in these areas are assessed before resettlement.

According to Aliyev, the SEA has been implementing its activities in the liberated territories under the motto “Employment Before Resettlement”. Residents’ employment potential is evaluated first, including their professional skills, after which information about vacancies with employers in the liberated areas is collected. Based on these assessments, steps are taken to ensure their employment after resettlement.