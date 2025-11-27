Azerbaijan, Italy mull ways of cooperation [PHOTOS]

27 November 2025 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Lorenzo Fontana, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies of the Parliament of the Italian Republic, as part of his official visit to Italy.

Azernews reports that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs published a statement on this. It was noted that during the meeting, issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period, were discussed. The parties noted the important role of parliamentary diplomacy, along with high-level contacts, visits and dialogue, in the development of the existing multidimensional strategic partnership relations.

The importance of parliamentary diplomacy and mutual visits between parliamentary chairmen and representatives was noted as one of the main pillars of the strategic partnership.

It was noted that the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in the political, economic, energy, trade, transport, communication and humanitarian spheres is commendable. The long-term cooperation in the energy sector, especially the important role played by Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe, was particularly noted. In addition, it was emphasised that the establishment of the Azerbaijan-Italy University, which is of great importance in bilateral relations, has given additional impetus to the strategic partnership.

During the meeting, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed the other side in detail about the past Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, the results of the historic Washington meeting, and the large-scale restoration and construction work being carried out in the liberated territories.

Besides, views were also exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.