Sultan of Brunei Darussalam sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

25 November 2025 15:40 (UTC+04:00)

Sultan of Brunei Darussalam, Haji Hassanal Bolkiah sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

''Your Excellency,

Assalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh.

It is with great pleasure that I extend to Your Excellency my heartfelt congratulations on the joyous occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Brunei Darussalam and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Over the past three decades, our two nations have nurtured a warm and enduring friendship, built on mutual respect, understanding, and shared values. I am confident that this close bond will continue to grow stronger in the years ahead.

I also look forward to our two countries working together to explore new opportunities for cooperation, especially through our engagement in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement. Our joint efforts in these important forums reflect our shared commitment to fostering peace, harmony, and sustainable development for the benefit of our peoples and the wider global community.

As we celebrate this meaningful milestone, I pray that Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta'ala blesses Your Excellency with continued good health, happiness and wisdom, and grants the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan lasting peace, progress, and prosperity.

Wassalamu'alaikum warahmatullahi wabarakatuh,'' the letter reads.