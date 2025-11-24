Growing Sudan and Azerbaijan relations open new opportunities for collaboration [OPINION]

24 November 2025 19:54 (UTC+04:00)

By Mustafa Abdelhaleem Mahmoud

Relations between the Republic of the Sudan and the Republic of Azerbaijan continue to deepen, reflecting longstanding ties and a growing alignment in political and strategic interests. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992, both nations have shown clear commitment to advancing cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres, cooperation that serves shared priorities and enhances their visibility on regional and international platforms. A key turning point came in February 1993 with the opening of the Sudanese Embassy in Baku, a step that expanded diplomatic channels, strengthened institutional coordination, and laid the groundwork for a more structured and dynamic partnership.

On the political level, Sudan and Azerbaijan have consistently supported one another in international and regional forums, guided by principles of mutual respect, non-interference in internal affairs, and a shared commitment to justice and the right of peoples to self-determination. The two countries also cooperate closely within multilateral frameworks, including the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, where they coordinate positions on issues of common concern, particularly counterterrorism, peace, and international security. Azerbaijan has repeatedly expressed its solidarity with Sudan during periods of internal challenge, while Sudan, in turn, has recognized Azerbaijan’s constructive role in promoting stability and development across the South Caucasus.

In this context, the forthcoming visit of the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs to Sudan, heading an official delegation, highlights the strong commitment of both governments to deepen bilateral relations and expand the scope of their shared interests across all fields. This visit is also expected to feature, for the first time, the convening of political consultations between the two Foreign Ministries, offering a valuable opportunity to explore additional areas of cooperation and to identify new avenues for a mutually beneficial partnership.

In the economic sphere, the two countries recognize significant untapped potential in sectors such as energy, agriculture, and mining. Azerbaijan’s advanced expertise in the oil and gas industry offers Sudan valuable opportunities for capacity-building and investment, while Sudan’s vast agricultural resources provide an attractive landscape for Azerbaijani engagement in food production and agro-industry. In parallel, academic and cultural exchanges have expanded in recent years, with joint initiatives and university partnerships celebrating the rich heritage of both nations and fostering closer people-to-people ties.

Today, Sudan–Azerbaijan relations stand on a solid and steadily expanding foundation, driven by strong political will and a shared strategic vision. Despite evolving regional and global dynamics, the two countries continue to deepen dialogue and enhance coordination, positioning their partnership as a contributor to regional stability and sustainable development. More than a relationship rooted in shared interests, it has emerged as a model of South–South cooperation, grounded in respect for sovereignty, balanced diplomacy, and a commitment to maximizing mutual benefit.

----

Mustafa Abdelhaleem Mahmoud is Sudanese Diplomat, former Charge d'Affaires of Sudan to Azerbaijan