Drones spotted near Dutch military base

23 November 2025 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

Dutch police are investigating Friday's incident. Officials said that for security reasons they would provide no further details about how the drones or what action was taken, Azernews reports via BBC.

As well as being used by the Royal Netherlands Air Force, Volkel Air Base hosts a US Air Force squadron as part of Nato.

The incident follows reports of drone sightings at other Dutch air bases in the past few weeks, as well as facilities in neighbouring Belgium, Denmark and Germany.

The sightings have disrupted air traffic and raised security concerns.

A lack of evidence pointing to their origins has plagued investigations into the incidents since they began in September, as in many cases the drones depart after a while.

Some European officials have attributed the sightings to "hybrid warfare" on the part of Russia, as the nations that have been targeted are all allied to Ukraine.

But the Kremlin has denied it has anything to do with past incursions.

Defence ministers from 10 EU countries have agreed to create a "drone wall" in response to the sightings, while some individual nations have sought to secure anti-drone defence measures.

