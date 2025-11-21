STAR Refinery rebounds strongly after overhaul, multiplying output across all product lines

21 November 2025 14:33 (UTC+04:00)

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

Find the plan that suits you best.

In September 2025, crude oil deliveries from the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) to Turkiye’s STAR refinery reached 921,419 tons, nearly 15 times higher than the 62,581 tons recorded in the same month of the previous year, Azernews reports, citing data published by Turkiye’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK).

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!