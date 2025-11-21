President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants of D-8 Media Forum

21 November 2025 10:45 (UTC+04:00)

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has addressed the participants of D-8 Media Forum on Fostering Dialogue, Collaboration, and Regional Cohesion, Azernews reports.

The letter reads:

"Dear Forum participants,

I cordially welcome you to the first ever Media Forum of the Developing-8 Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8). It is a significant event to hold such first Forum in the city of Baku on the initiative of Azerbaijan.

As you may know, last year, the Republic of Azerbaijan was unanimously elected to the D-8 membership. It is a notable case that the organization operating for almost thirty years, has adopted the decision for its expansion for the first time. This reflects the international confidence placed in our country as it mirrors our strong friendly and cooperative relations, our unity and solidarity with each member country. The D-8 member countries with total population of 1,2 billion people and vast economic potential, share religious and cultural values. Today, spanning three continents, the D-8 platform disposes wider opportunities to advance the development in such important areas as sustainable economic growth, digital transformation, AI, mitigating global climate change and ensuring energy security. Azerbaijan has transformed into an important actor of regional and international cooperation by building multifaceted partnerships with D-8 countries in energy, transportation and communication spheres.

Since its membership to the D-8 family, Azerbaijan puts efforts for its institutional development. And, it is seen not only in the economic area of collaboration, but also cultural, social and humanitarian ones. During almost one year period since Azerbaijan’s acceptance into D-8, the first meeting of D-8 NGOs was organized in the city of Baku by our country’s initiative as it was in the case with the D-8 High-Level Climate and Urban Dialogue that took place within D-8 Week. Azerbaijan will continue to give its further contribution to expand the collaboration within this institution.

I stress my confidence that this Forum which brings together public and political figures, communication professionals and media representatives from friendly countries, will become an effective platform to discuss new challenges emerging in global information arena and reach common goals. During this period when communities are facing global crisis, new challenges and difficulties, it is extremely important to provide mutual support and showcase media solidarity between our countries.

The information cannot rest as a mere news in the contemporary world as it plays an important role in shaping confidence and understanding between peoples by turning into a main driving force of international relations, public opinion and economic development.

Currently, the media environment is affected by rapid transformations. It is regrettable that there is a never-ending rise of disinformation, fake news, hybrid threats, deepfakes, AI misuse and other manipulation cases in global information space. Besides having a serious impact on the countries’ image and their internal life, these factors damage the international stability as a whole, and undermine the confidence among countries. This is why one of primordial tasks of D-8 Media Forum is to form a credible collaboration between media institutions of member countries to build a just, impartial, non-biased and responsible information space.

Azerbaijan hosts several prestigious international events related to the media, and constantly, puts forward important initiatives in this area. Aligning our national media strategy with the international practice, we focus, in particular, on increasing professionalism of journalists, broadcasting evidence-based news and developing media literacy. At the same time, we support the creation of information platforms via the regional collaboration.

Today’s Forum is a new line of cooperation opening up favorable opportunities to share experience between media institutions of friendly countries. I do believe that ideas voiced here coupled with proposals and joint project initiatives to be made, will play a significant role in the future information policies of D-8 countries.

Hoping to see D-8 Media Forum to contribute significantly to fostering cooperation, mutual confidence and solidarity between our peoples and ensuring information security, I wish every single success to it."