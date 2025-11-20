Winners of Poetry of Khazri Literary Recitation Contest determined [PHOTOS]

20 November 2025 17:45 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The final stage of the Republican Literary Recitation Contest "Poetry of Khazri" has been held in Baku, Azernews reports.

The competition is organized by the Culture Ministry's Scientific, Methodological and Qualification Center for Culture (MEMİM) in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of the national poet Nabi Khazri.

Around 50 participants took part in the qualifying round of the competition, which was held with the organizational support of the Union of Theatrical Figures of Azerbaijan, in partnership with the Qanun Publishing House and MİMTA Publishing House. From this group, 14 finalists showcased their skills before the jury.

The jury, which included People's Artist, Professor Mammadsaafa Gasimov, poet, writer, playwright, and screenwriter Ilgar Fahmi, and Honored Artist, actor, master of literary recitation, Professor Azad Shukurov, determined the winners.

As a result of the competition, Anar Ahmadov won 1st place, Ramil Huseynzade and Huseynagha Aslanov took 2nd place, and Syama Aghazade (Mughanna) came in 3rd place.

The winners will be awarded at a solemn event to be held soon.

The contest was organized with the aim of developing the creative abilities of talented reciters, increasing interest in the art of literary declamation, enriching the artistic and aesthetic taste of young people, and promoting the legacy of the national poet Nabi Khazri.

Media partners of the event Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.