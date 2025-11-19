Azercell achieves corporate ethics mark from CIPS

19 November 2025 18:10 (UTC+04:00)

Leading mobile operator becomes the first company in Azerbaijan to receive the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register

The leading mobile operator of Azerbaijan, “Azercell Telecom” LLC, has received Ethical Procurement and Supply Corporate Certification by the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS). Notably, Azercell stands as the only company in Azerbaijan, and among fewer than 170 organizations worldwide, to be listed in the CIPS Corporate Ethics Register.

Azercell’s Procurement Department successfully completed the CIPS Ethical Procurement and Supply Program, which is aligned with ESG principles covering environmental, social, and governance aspects. This accomplishment highlights the company’s strong commitment to sustainable environmental practices, human rights protection, as well as anti-bribery and anti-corruption standards.

This CIPS certification showcases Azercell’s systematic approach to ethical procurement and supply chain management. The company consistently integrates international ethical standards into its procurement processes, strengthens the sustainability of its supply chain and advances a governance framework based on ESG principles, demonstrating high levels of transparency, trust, and business integrity.