Azerbaijan, Nakhchivan Children's Philharmonics hold friendship concert [PHOTOS]

19 November 2025 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Nakhchivan State Children's Philharmonic has visited the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic Hall, Azernews reports.

A friendship concert was organized with the support of the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Culture Ministry of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic.

In her opening remarks, pianist and director of the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic, Saida Taghi-zade spoke about the significance of the event and highlighted the importance of creative cooperation between the two institutions.

Yagut Guliyeva, director of the Nakhchivan State Children's Philharmonic, emphasized the cultural and educational value of the event and expressed her gratitude to the organizers and hosts. She also spoke about the foundation, activities, and young performers of the philharmonic.

For the first time, the creative ensembles of both philharmonics performed a joint concert program.

The main aim of the concert was to establish mutual creative collaboration between the institutions, support the development of joint projects, and showcase the potential of young talents to a wider audience.

The program featured performances by the Azerbaijan State Children's Philharmonic's Children and Youth Dance Ensemble (artistic director: Mahammad Guliyev), the vocal class, soloist Leyla Alizade (teacher: Leyla Aslanova), as well as the Nakhchivan State Children's Philharmonic's dance group (choreographer: Nurdan Baghirova) and soloists Namiq Valiyev, Majid Huseynov, Elkhan Akbarov, Maryam Huseynquliyeva, Yusif Akbarov, Rabiyya Seyidova, Yagmur Orujova, and Bilal Qulusoy.

Later, guests including Maharram Latifov, head of a sector at the Culture Ministry of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Nuriyya Huseynova, and Sarkhan Bunyadzade were invited to the stage to share their thoughts.

The event concluded with the performance of the song "Long Live Azerbaijan." This concert helped build a new bridge of creative cooperation between the two institutions and enriched the children's stage experience and artistic opportunities.