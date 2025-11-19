Baku hosts meeting of Turkic States Red Crescent network leaders [PHOTOS]

19 November 2025 11:09 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The leaders of the Red Crescent Societies from Turkic States convened in Baku for a high-level meeting aimed at strengthening humanitarian cooperation and planning future initiatives.

Azernews reports that representatives from Turkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan—members of the Red Crescent Network—attended the event, along with observer representatives from Turkmenistan and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

The main agenda of the meeting included a comprehensive review of the Network's activities in 2025, an evaluation of achievements in humanitarian collaboration among the member National Societies, and the development of the 2026 Action Plan.

The meeting is set to conclude with the signing of the Turkic Red Crescent Network Declaration, a document reaffirming mutual cooperation and solidarity among the member National Societies.

It is noteworthy that during last year’s meeting in Bishkek, the Red Crescent Societies of Turkic States established the “Red Network” platform, with Kyrgyzstan assuming the chairmanship. At this year’s gathering, the chairmanship has been passed on to the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society.