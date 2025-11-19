African and Azerbaijani women join forces for new leadership initiatives [PHOTOS]

19 November 2025 11:29 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

At the WINS & GABA Women Leadership Event held in Baku, the Founder of Africa Azerbaijan Cooperation (AFAZ), Rena Gafarova, captured significant attention with her inspiring keynote speech, Azernews reports.

The event was initiated and organized by Nazrin Sadiqova, owner of Spectr Medical Group, Founder of GABA Business Club, and Founder of the SABAH Charity Foundation. The gathering brought together women leaders from various sectors with the goal of strengthening women’s entrepreneurship and leadership in Azerbaijan.

During her presentation, Rena Gafarova highlighted the life stories of Africa’s most courageous and transformative women leaders, showcasing their achievements as a powerful source of inspiration and motivation for Azerbaijani women.

She emphasized that the resilience of African women in the face of challenges, their perseverance in entrepreneurship, their unwavering commitment to community development, and their strong leadership spirit stand as a remarkable example for women everywhere—mirroring the character and determination of Azerbaijani women.

In her remarks, Rena Gafarova stated:

“The life stories of African women carry tremendous strength, resilience, and a spirit of change. This energy is very close to the heart of Azerbaijani women as well. Women are the strongest bridge connecting continents.”

Gafarova also underlined that one of the strategic priorities of Africa Azerbaijan Cooperation is to strengthen collaboration between African and Azerbaijani women in joint business, social, and development initiatives.

As part of this mission, the 2025 business trips to Ethiopia and Kenya will include:

dedicated meetings with women entrepreneurs,

discussions with leading women’s business associations,

and the signing of key Memorandums of Understanding between women’s entrepreneur unions of the participating countries.

Event organizer Nazrin Sadiqova highlighted the importance of uniting women both nationally and internationally, noting that such platforms create real opportunities for cooperation, growth, and leadership development.

Participants described Rena Gafarova’s presentation and the stories of African women leaders as highly inspirational, empowering, and opening new pathways for future joint projects.