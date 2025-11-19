State Academic Musical Theatre premieres play 'Gulchohra and Asgar' [PHOTOS]

19 November 2025 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

On November 18, the Azerbaijan State Academic Musical Theatre hosted the premiere of the play "Gulchohra and Asgar", staged based on the work of the same name by People's Writer Kamal Abdulla, Azernews reports.

The performance was attended by the Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and founder and head of the IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva, as well as Arzu Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva.

The two-part musical drama "Gulchohra and Asgar" is a continuation of the great Uzeyir Hajibayli's work "The Cloth Peddler". The composer of the new stage production, Honored Art Worker Javanshir Guliyev, told journalists that the team approached the staging differently:

"Unlike The Cloth Peddler, this work does not end happily. The plot is unpredictable and constantly keeps the audience in suspense. Therefore, it was both an interesting and valuable experience," the composer added.

Samedzade Hasiyev, laureate of the President's Award and performer of the role of Asgar in both "The Cloth Peddler" and "Gulchohra and Asgar", emphasized the distinct nature of the two roles. Noting that the creative team had worked on the production for a long time, he said:

"Asgar's cheerful and romantic side in the musical comedy and his dramatic fate in the new work give me, as an actor, broad opportunities for expression. Working on this role is both responsible and creatively significant. Asgar and Gulchohra create the image of an entire era against the backdrop of the turmoil they experienced in the dark and harsh periods of history. Asgar's years of suffering in Siberia and Gulchohra's desperate wait for him are not only a story of tragic love but also an artistic chronicle that reflects the memory, fighting spirit, and steadfastness of the people."

Elnara Nagdaliyeva, who played Telli in the two-part musical drama, noted that her character is a compassionate and cheerful woman:

"I tried to convey to the audience the inner strength and gentle nature of the heroine. Telli is distinguished by her loyalty to her master and mistress. Despite all tensions, dangers, and hardships, she does not leave them alone and sets out with them on a difficult journey that stretches to Iran, Istanbul, and then France," the actress added.

Maryam Alizade, Honored Art Worker and an audience member at the production, shared her impressions:

"The play masterfully reflects the political and social events that took place during the period of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, especially the bitter consequences of the material and moral blows inflicted on our country by the Bolsheviks. The difficult fate of Gülchöhrə and Asker is presented with high artistic skill and makes a strong emotional impression on viewers."

The director of the production is Asgar Asgarov, the conductor is Fakhraddin Atayev, the choreographer is Nigar Shakhmuradova, and the choir master is Vagif Mastanov.

The cast includes Honored Artists Azizaga Azizov and Ilgar Salamov; President’s Award laureates Samedzade Hasiyev, Mehriban Zaliyeva, and Atilla Mammadov; as well as actors Faig Mirzoyev, Gultaj Alili, Gulnara Abdullayeva, Elnara Nagdaliyeva, Ibrahim Alizade, Elchin Imanov, Elkhan Ismailov, Ali Karimov, Orkhan Huseynov, Kamil Jafarov, Nijat Habibov, and members of the choir and ballet company.