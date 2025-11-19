Azerbaijan’s “myGov” platform reaches 2 mln users as digital governance expands

19 November 2025 11:20 (UTC+04:00)

The number of active users on Azerbaijan’s “myGov” digital government platform has surpassed 800,000, while total registered users have reached 2 million.

As reported by Azernews, Farid Osmanov, Chairman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA), shared the update during the 9th International Banking Forum.

Osmanov highlighted recent achievements within the country’s digital services ecosystem. He noted that several solutions now ensure integration between the financial sector and the state’s digital infrastructure, with the Digital Finance system being one of the key platforms. More than 104 financial institutions are currently connected to the system.

“So far, nearly 300 million transactions have been processed through Digital Finance. Additionally, the financial sector sends over 300,000 data requests daily for citizen identification,” Osmanov said.

He underscored that one of the main goals of Azerbaijan’s digitalization agenda is the transition to a fully paperless government model. According to him, communication between state institutions is already conducted entirely electronically through the Digital Document Circulation subsystem.

The system also enables citizens and businesses to submit digital requests via the “myGov” platform.

Osmanov added that several banks have already integrated into the Digital Document Circulation system, and the process is ongoing for other financial organizations. He expressed confidence that fully paperless communication between financial institutions and government bodies will become a reality in the near future.